Mumbai Police Bust Cyber Crime Racket Operating Near Airport; Four Arrested, Two on the Run

In a major breakthrough, Sakinaka Police have dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud network operating from a hotel near Mumbai Airport, arresting four suspects, including the alleged mastermind. The gang reportedly transferred sensitive Indian bank account information to Dubai, where it was misused for online fraud and money laundering. Police have registered a case against eight accused, including two Indian-origin suspects based in Dubai. Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Masood Abdul Wasim, Abdullah Lare Ahmed Shaikh, Noor Alam Ashiq Ali Khan, and Manish Kotesh Nandala, while two others, Abdul Khalik Khan and Arbaaz Fazlani, remain on the run.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team led by PSI Sagar Jadhav and Constable Kiran Kore conducted a raid at Hotel Gateway Star near Mumbai Airport on November 4, 2025. During the operation, officers detained Mohammad Masood Abdul Wasim, a Bengaluru resident. Investigations uncovered that Wasim was working under the directions of his Dubai-based handlers, Mohsin and Zafar. He was allegedly transmitting Indian bank details, cheque books, debit cards, and SIM cards to Dubai, where they were used to carry out financial crimes. The police believe this racket was part of a larger cross-border operation targeting Indian bank customers.

Analysis of Wasim’s phone, WhatsApp chats, and social media messages confirmed frequent communication with his Dubai-based associates. Investigations revealed that the data shared was used for high-value cyber frauds, including fake transactions and online scams on digital platforms. During questioning, Wasim confessed to obtaining the bank details through local accomplices — Abdullah Shaikh from Kurla, Noor Alam Khan from Virar (East), Manish Nandala from Dombivli (West), Abdul Khalik Khan, and Arbaaz Fazlani. Their coordinated efforts allegedly helped the foreign handlers in running the international cybercrime syndicate.

During the raid, police seized several mobile phones, passports, a UAE ID card, and seven SIM cards from Wasim’s possession. Subsequent searches at Sai Guest House in Sakinaka led to the arrest of Abdullah, Noor, and Manish. Officials also recovered cheque books, debit cards, bank kits, and SIM cards connected to fake accounts. The accused have been charged under Sections 318(4) and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Police said the racket formed a direct link between Indian bank accounts and global cybercriminals, highlighting the alarming rise of international cyber fraud operations in India.