Mumbai Police Constable Commits Suicide Due to Daily Family Disputes; Frequent Fights with Wife

On the evening of June 14, 38-year-old Vijay Salunkhe, a Mumbai Police constable stationed at Shahunagar police station, was found dead by suicide at his residence in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion. Salunkhe had been on leave since May 30 owing to health concerns.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM. Upon receiving information about the suicide, the Wadala TT police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and discovered a suicide note in Salunkhe's pants during a search. The note revealed that ongoing family disputes and frequent arguments with his wife had driven him to take his own life.

A senior police officer noted that preliminary observations suggest Salunkhe was deeply troubled by the constant family quarrels, leading him to this tragic decision. The Wadala TT police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

