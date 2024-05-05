Mumbai Police Constable Vishal Pawar Fabricated Poisoning Story Due to Alcohol Addiction, Sold His Ring To Buy Drinks at Matunga Bar

According to the Mumbai Police, Constable Vishal Pawar, who claimed he was injected with a poisonous substance by robbers, was revealed to be an alcoholic. Investigations by the Dadar Government Railway Police revealed that on April 28, Pawar sold his ring to purchase drinks at a country bar in Matunga after running out of money.

Pawar's account of being poisoned by robbers was debunked during the probe. It was found that on the night of April 27, he visited a bar in Dadar (east), had a drink, then walked approximately 2 km from Dadar to Parel railway station, where he slept overnight. Later, he had more drinks with his nephew Nilesh in Thane before returning home.

A police officer, speaking to the Indian Express newspaper, disclosed that Pawar not only frequented bars in Dadar and Thane but also visited a bar in Matunga. The officer stated, "On Sunday morning, he boarded a train from Parel to Matunga. At Matunga, he visited Sai Country Bar at 10:07 am. Since he had no money, he sold his silver ring to pay for drinks. He then boarded a train for Thane."

Additionally, statements from Pawar's colleagues at the Worli Local Arms division-3 described him as an alcoholic who consumed alcohol daily. Police also obtained his bank transaction details for the past year, revealing numerous payments made at wine shops.