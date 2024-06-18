Mumbai: Police Constables Assaulted at Mulund Crematorium During Dispute Over Funeral Rites

Three police constables, including a woman, were injured Wednesday after being assaulted by relatives involved in a dispute over funeral rites at the Mulund West crematorium.

The injured constables - identified as Constables Sambhaji Jadhav and Dinkar Kunwar, along with a female constable whose name was not released - were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

According to police, a dispute arose among relatives of a deceased man, Pappu Singh, also known as Nepali, during his cremation ceremony. When informed about the altercation, a police patrol vehicle reached the scene. The constables attempted to mediate the dispute but were attacked by six intoxicated Nepalese nationals who struck them with sticks.

Additional police were called to control the situation. The six individuals, identified as Dinesh Thalari, Navraj Thakur, Abhishek Thalari, Sachin Das, Sunil Thalari, and Rahul Parihar, were detained.

Police facilitated the cremation of the deceased and registered a case against the six individuals, who were arrested.