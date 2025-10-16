Mumbai Police Crack ₹2.29 Crore Gold Heist in Just Three Days; Complainant Turns Out to Be the Mastermind

The RAK Marg Police have successfully cracked the sensational daylight robbery of gold worth ₹2.29 crore that took place in Mumbai’s Sewree area on Monday. Within just three days, the police arrested four accused, two from Mumbai and two from Gujarat.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhanaram Bhagaraj Rabari (21), Lilaram Nagji Dewasi (21), Shamlabhai Hothibhai Rabari (31), and one more accomplice. Police have also recovered the entire stolen gold.

According to DCP (Zone 4) R. Ragasudha, the investigation team questioned nearly 200 people and examined footage from around 70 CCTV cameras before tracing the culprits. During the probe, police were stunned to discover that the complainant himself Shamlabhai Rabari was the mastermind behind the heist.

Rabari had allegedly planned the entire robbery and executed it with the help of his associates.

The incident occurred on October 13 in broad daylight near the Sewri Court. Two men on a motorcycle, armed with a gun, intercepted employees of a jewellery firm and fled with gold worth ₹2.29 crore.

Following the incident, the RAK Marg Police registered a case and formed eight special teams to investigate. Based on CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and intelligence inputs, police tracked two suspects hiding in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and arrested Bhanaram and Lilaram.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that the entire conspiracy had been orchestrated by the complainant, Shamlabhai Rabari. When police arrested and questioned Shamlabhai, he confessed to planning the heist.

According to investigators, Shamlabhai had been working for Master Chain & Jewellers for the past eight years. He was under heavy debt and facing financial troubles. To overcome his crisis, he decided to plan a fake robbery in collaboration with one of his co-workers and two outside associates.

Interestingly, the co-worker who accompanied him during the incident was unaware of the plan. To make the robbery appear genuine, the gang used a gun to “threaten” him as well, ensuring the act looked like a real armed heist.

Police have recovered the looted gold and are conducting further investigations into the case.