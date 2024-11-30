Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Rash Driving in Western Suburbs; 689 Drivers Penalized

In response to rising complaints of rash driving in the western suburbs, the Mumbai Police launched a major crackdown on the offenders. On the night of November 29, a special campaign was conducted in areas such as Bandra, Khar, and Andheri, resulting in action against 689 drivers.

As part of the operation, the police registered 40 cases under the Indian Penal Code for negligent driving. Additionally, 162 two-wheelers were seized, and all 689 offenders faced action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The campaign was initiated after reports of late-night rash driving and dangerous stunts by bikers on high-speed motorcycles became frequent in these areas. These activities not only endangered the lives of the bikers but also posed a serious risk to pedestrians and other motorists.

Mumbai Police's drive aims to curb such reckless behavior and ensure public safety. Further investigation into the matter is underway.