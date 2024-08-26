Mumbai: Police File 4,000-Page Charge Sheet Against 35 Somali Pirates in MV Ruen Hijacking Case

In a significant development, the Yellow Gate police have filed a comprehensive 4,000-page charge sheet against 35 Somali pirates in connection with the hijacking of a Bulgarian merchant vessel, MV Ruen, last December. The pirates, who seized the vessel on December 14, 2023, had demanded a ransom of $60 million from the ship’s owner in exchange for the safe release of the 18-Members crew and the ship itself.

According to the police, the accused had formed an organized gang that was heavily funded with weapons and money to instill terror on the high seas. The pirates were captured by the Indian Navy in March this year during an extensive anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea. The arrested individuals have been charged with a series of grave offenses, including attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and criminal intimidation, among others. The charge sheet also invokes several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, the Arms Act, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners' Act.

The voluminous charge sheet includes the statements of 70 witnesses, comprising Navy personnel, forensic experts, and doctors. Furthermore, the statements of five Bulgarian crew members were recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The police have also highlighted the involvement of two wanted Somali pirates, who are believed to be key members of the gang. These individuals reportedly left the vessel just two days before the Indian Navy’s operation.

The Indian Navy played a crucial role in the operation, with its warship, INS Kolkata, leading the charge. The Navy personnel first issued warnings to the hijackers, demanding their surrender. After a prolonged standoff, all 35 pirates were apprehended and subsequently brought to Mumbai, where they were handed over to the Yellow Gate police for further legal proceedings. During the operation, the Navy seized two boats, three engines, 254 live cartridges, one magazine, and a knife, among other items.

In a tense moment during the operation, the pirates opened fire on a Navy drone that had been deployed to assess the situation. Additionally, the chief officer of the Bulgarian crew sustained injuries after being shot by the pirates. The Yellow Gate police continue to investigate the incident, with further legal action expected as the case progresses through the courts.