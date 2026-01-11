Mumbai Police Hop on ‘Bhagwanji in Car’ Viral Trend, Netizens Cheer

A quirky new social media trend titled “Bhagwanji in Car” is gaining massive traction across Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, quickly becoming a favourite among Instagram and X users. The trend features short, light-hearted reels shot inside or around cars, where creators lip-sync to a popular audio while adding humorous, devotional, or cinematic twists. What began as casual fun content has now evolved into a widely shared digital movement, drawing participation from common users as well as well-known pages.

Adding an official touch to the viral craze, the Mumbai Police recently joined the trend by posting their own reel using the popular “Bhagwanji in Car” format. The creative post instantly caught the attention of netizens, earning praise for its relatable and engaging approach. By tapping into trending social media formats, the Mumbai Police once again demonstrated how authorities can connect with younger audiences in an informal yet impactful way, while subtly reinforcing awareness and public engagement through pop culture-driven content.

Internet Reacts:

A user commented on the post, "The biggest luxury is safety in Mumbai." Another user wrote, "Mumbai police u are my favourite." Another user praising the trending video wrote, "Superb creativity. Police ek side and apli mumbai police ek side. No competition." Another user wrote, "The best police force in the whole wide world! Kudos to Mumbai police." Another user thanking Mumbai police commented, "Thank you for working so relentlessly for us." Another user jokingly wrote, "Only scared of you in night. Ifykyk."