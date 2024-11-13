Mumbai: Police Identify Dismembered Body Found in Gorai; Arrest Suspect

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 13, 2024): Police have identified the dismembered body of a young man found in Gorai village three days ago and arrested a suspect in connection with the case. According to reports, the victim, 21-year-old Raghu Paswan, was a Bihar native who worked at a private company in Pune.

The body was discovered on November 10, inside four plastic boxes left in a bush near Shephali, Gorai. Police found the body severed into seven parts, which were severely decomposed.

While there were no identification papers found on the victim, investigators discovered the letters 'RA' tattooed on his arm, which helped confirm his identity.

Reports further suggest that Paswan had been in a relationship with an underage girl, and her family had strongly opposed it. Police have arrested one of the girl’s relatives as a suspect in the case. Further investigation is ongoing.