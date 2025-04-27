Mumbai Police Launch 'Operation All-Out' After Pahalgam Terror Attack; 192 Locations Raided Across City

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Mumbai Police conducted an extensive 'Operation All-Out' across the city on Saturday night to strengthen security measures. The operation saw the participation of top police officials, including Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar and Special Commissioner Deven Bharti, along with senior officers from all police stations.

Under their leadership, search operations were carried out at 192 different locations across Mumbai. During the drive, security checks were set up at 111 points, and as many as 7,235 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were thoroughly inspected at various nakabandis (checkpoints).

To ensure the city’s security, the police deployed maximum manpower from all police stations. Dedicated teams were formed to inspect hotels, lodges, and guest houses for suspicious individuals and activities. The operations also involved checking criminal records, tracking down wanted persons, seizing illegal arms and narcotics, and arresting absconders.

Officers also focused on serving pending non-bailable and standing warrants, cracking down on illicit activities like illegal liquor trade and gambling, and increasing visible police patrolling, especially in sensitive areas known for criminal activity.

During the operation, Mumbai Police achieved several significant results:

Ten absconding accused were arrested.

Action was initiated against 30 individuals with pending non-bailable warrants.

Nineteen people involved in narcotics trade and possession of illegal weapons such as knives and swords were booked.

Forty individuals who had been extended (banished) from Mumbai but had returned without permission were apprehended under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sixty-four suspicious individuals were booked under Sections 120 and 122 of the Maharashtra Police Act for suspicious behavior.

Combing operations were carried out at 192 places, where several known offenders were interrogated.

Motor Vehicle Act violations led to action against 1,836 drivers.

Additionally, action was taken against 63 drivers under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The massive city-wide operation aimed to bolster public confidence and deter any potential criminal activities following the heightened security threat after the Pahalgam incident.