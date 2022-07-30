Mumbai Police: Offense under Motor Vehicle Act against driving on wrong side

The Mumbai Police Commissioner has now given relief to the motorists found driving on the wrong side. Those who drive in the wrong direction will now be fined under the Motor Vehicles Act. Earlier action was taken as per Indian Penal Code. An FIR was being registered as action was being taken under IPC. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of dissatisfaction among the citizens. Due to the FIR, there were difficulties in applying for admission to foreign universities, passports and visas. Displeasure was being expressed because of that. Finally, Mumbai Police Commissioner has ordered not to register a case under IPC.

Former Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey during his tenure had directed to register a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against motorists who drive on the wrong side. After that the police started action. According to Pandey's order, every traffic department was asked to register at least 5 FIRs every day for driving on the wrong side. Pandey claimed that unruly drivers will be disciplined only through strict measures and road safety will improve.

After assuming charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has instructed the police officers to withdraw this order. Action has now been ordered against motorists violating the rules under the Motor Vehicle Act. Even if the court takes penal action against the culprits in this case, they are likely to suffer in future. Most of the rule breakers are young people. So they may face problems while applying for passport, government jobs. Police sources said that Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar is of the opinion that since most of the rule breakers are young people, they should not be harmed.

Commissioner of Police Phansalkar said that people were very upset because we were registering FIRs for driving on the wrong side. They were facing problems while applying for passports, visas and admissions to foreign universities. Now withdrawing the order of registration of FIR will not cause any problem. However, if anyone is seen doing stunts, a case of rash driving will be registered against that person, a police officer informed.

