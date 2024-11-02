Mumbai Police Receives Bomb Threat on Social Media; Accused Claims Bombs Planted Across Country

In the wake of Diwali and to maintain law and order, Mumbai Police has ramped up security across sensitive locations. However, despite the precautions, Mumbai Police’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) received a bomb threat on its handle. The individual who posted the threat claimed to have planted bombs across the country.

According to sources, relevant agencies were informed immediately following protocol, and a hunt is underway to track down the suspect behind the tweet. Currently, assembly election activities and festive Diwali celebrations have heightened security efforts in the region. Despite these measures, the message received on Mumbai Police’s handle warned, in Hindi, that "my associates have planted timed bombs nationwide." The message further claimed that these bombs are operated remotely, making them undetectable by signal jammers or signal detectors.

Following the receipt of this message, Mumbai Police’s social media cell promptly escalated the matter to senior officials. Mumbai Crime Branch and other intelligence agencies have since been alerted. Preliminary investigations have not identified any suspects so far. The threat message was posted by a user with the handle "Higher Hit Man1234," and efforts to trace this account are ongoing.

In light of both the Diwali celebrations and the upcoming assembly elections, security has been heightened across the city. To ensure safety, a ban on flying lanterns has been imposed from October 23 to November 21, covering storage, sale, and use of such lanterns. Mumbai Police has issued a warning that any individual found purposefully storing, selling, or using flying lanterns will face action under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The Mumbai Police continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.