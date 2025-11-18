Mumbai Police Register 401 Cases, Deport 1,001 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in 2025

Police have registered 401 criminal cases against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in Mumbai and deported 1,001 of them since January this year.

Police detained suspects from various areas after verifying visa violations and gathering evidence. They were shifted to Pune before being flown on special Indian Air Force flights to the Bangladesh border and handed over to security forces.

The Crime Branch also played a key role in gathering intelligence on illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in…

The scrutiny of seized documents revealed that several Bangladeshi immigrants had prepared fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards.