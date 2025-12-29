Mumbai Police Register Case Over Alleged Misuse of Official SIM Issued to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Ravindra Waikar in connection with the alleged misuse of an officially issued government SIM card. According to the police, the SIM card was issued in the name of the MP’s parliamentary office but was allegedly used by an unauthorised person.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the MP’s personal assistant, Swapnil Arun Kulkarni (33). As per the complaint, the SIM card went missing during the shifting of the MP’s private residence located at Kalpataru Cooperative Housing Society in Andheri East. It was later discovered that the missing SIM card was still active and was being misused.

Police said a case has been registered at the MIDC Police Station under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, it has emerged that between October 2024 and November 2025, the accused, identified as Prabhat Nasrin, allegedly retained and used the SIM card. The accused is also alleged to have falsely projected himself as being associated with the MP’s office by posing as a public servant.

Senior police officials said the SIM card was issued strictly for official parliamentary work, but preliminary findings suggest unauthorised usage. Police are also probing whether the accused directly used the lost SIM card or activated the same mobile number on another SIM.

The matter came to light after the MP’s office noticed that the mobile number linked to the missing SIM was still operational. Following this, police initiated an examination of call detail records, service provider logs and other technical data to ascertain how and for what purposes the SIM card was misused.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the role of the accused, possible identity misuse and any potential illegal activities are being thoroughly examined. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.