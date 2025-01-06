Mumbai Police Register FIR After Two Cars With Same Number Plate Spotted Outside Taj Mahal Hotel

January 6, 2025

Two cars with identical number plates were spotted parked outside the Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Monday, January 6. ...

Two cars with identical number plates were spotted parked outside the Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Monday, January 6. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the location and examined both vehicles.  The car was located opposite the Taj Hotel in Colaba, according to Pravin Munde, DCP Zone 1.

According to news agency ANI quoting Mumbai Police official, a case has been registered regarding the incident after a car owner reportedly filed a complaint after noticing another vehicle bearing the same registration number as his own parked outside the hotel. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. 

The incident unfolded at around 1 PM on Monday, two cars with same number plate were seen in Colaba area of Mumbai. One of the number plates was found to be forged. According to the information, following the complaint of the car driver, the vehicle was brought to the Colaba police station for further investigation. 

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a car driver had changed the number plate of his car to avoid a challan. However, surprisingly, a car with the original number plate was also found parked at the hotel. As soon as the owner of the original car noticed this, he immediately informed the police.

