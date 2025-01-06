Mumbai: BMC Plans To Build Five-Star Hotel at Dahisar Toll Plaza to Boost Revenue

To alleviate its financial burden, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is seeking new revenue sources. It plans to construct a five-star hotel with 131 rooms on vacant land at the Dahisar toll plaza, where a truck terminus is currently reserved. The project will include a 19-storey hotel, a transport and commercial center, 456 bus parking spaces, and 1,424 small vehicle parking spots. Additionally, the municipality intends to rent out commercial premises and offices to boost revenue.

To fund various ongoing projects, including a Rs 6,500 crore road concreting initiative aimed at eliminating potholes, the municipality requires substantial financial resources. It also needs to support other authorities, such as BEST, which occasionally requires financial assistance. Moreover, the MMRDA has incurred a Rs. 5,000 crore expense for the metro project as directed by the state government, and the municipality has faced criticism for using development work deposits.

To enhance revenue, the municipality plans to collect property tax on time and is considering a water tax increase, though approval before the municipal elections is unlikely. Additionally, there are plans to implement a garbage collection tax and utilize closed toll booths for commercial purposes.