Mumbai: Police Register FIR Against 367 People for Obtaining Illegal Birth Certificates in Mulund

An FIR has been lodged against 367 individuals for allegedly securing birth certificates through illegal means, officials confirmed, reported ANI. The case was registered at Mumbai’s Mulund Police Station after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya filed a detailed complaint identifying four key suspects along with hundreds of others. According to police, the accused are suspected of procuring official birth documents through fraudulent methods. The FIR includes Sections 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 23 of the Birth Registration Act, forming the legal basis of the investigation.

Many of the accused are believed to be Bangladeshi immigrants who allegedly forged documents to obtain Indian birth certificates, reported ANI. Kirit Somaiya has consistently raised concerns about this issue, emphasizing what he describes as a growing network of foreign nationals attempting to regularize their stay through forged documentation. The BJP leader earlier lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the series of arrests made by the police involving Bangladeshi nationals linked to such fraudulent activities. Somaiya has repeatedly urged strong action against cross-border infiltration and document forgery.

Also Read: Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express Gold Robbery: Yellow Metal Worth Rs 5 Crore Stolen From AC Coach

Earlier this year, Somaiya expressed confidence that what he termed a “racket” would soon be fully exposed, reported ANI. He stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had instructed Maharashtra Police, ATS units, and district administrations to intensify action against Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh who he claimed were illegally residing in the state. Somaiya remarked, “I feel that this entire network will be busted in the coming days,” reiterating that ongoing operations would bring more such cases to light. Authorities have maintained similar vigilance across Mumbai and other districts.

Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the state had already initiated measures targeting illegal Bangladeshi citizens residing in Maharashtra, adding that such individuals would be deported once due process was completed, reported ANI. In November, Somaiya highlighted a major development when Jalgaon Police arrested 43 Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators accused of forging court orders to obtain birth certificates. The case, registered as 129/2025, involves allegations of document theft and misuse of court seals from the Executive Magistrate’s office, indicating a deeper and more organized operation under investigation.