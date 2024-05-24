Mumbai Police Seize Cocaine Worth Rs. 80 Lakh, Arrest Foreign National

Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli Unit, recently conducted a targeted operation aimed at rooting out drug dealers, suppliers, and stockpilers within the city. While carrying out their mission, they observed suspicious behavior exhibited by a foreign national in the Madanpura, Nagpada area of Mumbai. Acting swiftly, the team detained him and, upon conducting a search in the presence of witnesses, uncovered 200 grams of cocaine in his possession.

According to a police officer, the international market value of the seized cocaine is estimated to be around 8 million rupees. Additionally, it came to light that the foreign national was residing in India illegally, lacking any valid documentation. Consequently, authorities registered a case against him under the NDPS Act of 1985 and the Foreigners Act, leading to his prompt arrest.

Following his apprehension, the individual was brought before the court, where he was remanded to police custody until May 27. This decisive action underscores the Mumbai Police's commitment to combatting drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and security of the city's residents.