Mumbai Police Takes Action Against Auto Rickshaw Drivers for Violating Traffic Rules, 426 vehicles Seized

Mumbai Police has intensified its efforts to curb traffic violations by auto-rickshaw drivers, seizing 426 vehicles and taking action against 2,099 drivers since November 29.

The special campaign, launched to address a range of traffic offenses, has targeted drivers who operate without valid licenses, proper uniforms, identification badges, or necessary permits. Additionally, authorities have taken action against those who have failed to obtain performance certificates, overloaded their vehicles, parked illegally, solicited passengers, refused fares, or committed other traffic violations.

As per the PTI report the Mumbai Police Commissionerate has appealed to the public to actively participate in maintaining road safety by reporting any instances of traffic rule violations by auto-rickshaw drivers. Citizens are encouraged to contact the police control room at 100, 103, or 112 to file complaints.