Mumbai Police to File Case Against Room Owner Linked to Baba Siddique Murder Investigation

Mumbai Police, investigating the murder of NCP leader and former state minister Baba Siddiqui, is now preparing to file a case against the man who rented a room to the three shooters. According to senior Mumbai Police officials, the owner of the room rented it out to the three shooters — Shiv Kumar Gautam, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Gurmel Singh — without preparing any rental agreement or getting the mandatory police verification done. This violation came to light during the investigation, and now the police are set to take action against the room owner.

As per Mumbai's regulations, it is mandatory for landlords to have a proper rental agreement when renting out their property. Additionally, they must ensure police verification of the tenants through the local police station. Failure to comply with these rules is considered a criminal offense. In this case, the landlord in Patel Chawl, Kurla, did not follow these legal requirements when renting out his room. On 2nd September 2024, he rented the room to three shooters who had arrived from Pune to Mumbai. During their stay, the shooters continuously conducted reconnaissance of Baba Siddiqui's home and office, eventually leading to his murder. Fortunately, the police managed to arrest two of the shooters at the scene, but the third shooter is still at large.