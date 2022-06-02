Mumbai Police to get salary hike due to 'Best Bus'; here's how

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls a meeting of the Covid-19 task force today, in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state



There is a good news for Mumbai Police. The salary of Mumbai police has been increased from Rs 2,700 to Rs 5,200 since June. However, with the increase in salaries, police personnel will now be able to travel in BEST buses with a ticket. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire police department due to this decision of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

According to a police official, a amount of Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,200 per month from the salaries of constables and ASIs used to go in BEST's account. Also Rs. 4800 to Rs. 5200 from alary of PSI to ACP used to go to BEST's account. In return, police were allowed to travel around the city for free on BEST buses.

Meanwhile, several police officers have complained that they travel by local train or have private vehicles. So very few people get on BEST's bus for government or personal work. It would be nice if you could give them the BEST's part of their salary. After reviewing this, the Commissioner of Police has issued a new order.

According to the official, many years ago, money was sent to BEST from the Police Welfare Fund for the travel of police personnel. Later, Rs 50 to Rs 100 was deducted from the police account. Gradually the amount reached Rs.5200. But after realizing that it was waste of lot of money in the name of free travel in BEST. After this, finally the Commissioner of Police has also given the right decision on this. So there is an atmosphere of happiness in the police.