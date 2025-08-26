Mumbai: Police Trace and Return 8,000 Stolen Mobile Phones to Owners

In a major relief for thousands of citizens, the Mumbai Police have successfully returned over 8,000 stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners in just two months. The initiative, launched in June this year, was aimed at fast-tracking the recovery and return of stolen devices across the city. Between June 18 and August 21, police teams worked extensively to trace, collect, and redistribute phones that were earlier considered lost. According to officials, this translates to nearly 125 mobile phones being recovered and returned every single day — a record achievement for the city police.

The operation received a boost from the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a system introduced by the Department of Telecommunications. Earlier, police relied mainly on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number for tracking stolen devices, but with CEIR, tracing has become faster and more effective. The system enables continuous monitoring of stolen handsets, whether they are used in Mumbai, elsewhere in Maharashtra, or even in other states. This advancement has allowed police to trace active SIM usage in stolen devices and reach out to current users quickly.

To streamline the process, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti directed every police zone to dedicate teams for handling stolen mobile phone cases. Once the IMEI is entered into CEIR, the police trace the present user and initiate contact for returning the device. Special programmes were also organised at local police stations since July, where hundreds of citizens were invited to collect their recovered phones. Officials said many handsets were returned after users unknowingly purchased stolen devices from resellers or acquired them through informal means.

The campaign has been closely monitored by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, while the Cyber Crime DCP has been appointed as the nodal officer for stolen mobile detection and return. The top brass of Mumbai Police said the focus on phone recovery was essential since mobile thefts directly impact the daily lives of citizens. By prioritising this effort, police not only strengthened trust with the public but also created an effective deterrent against mobile theft in the city. Each zonal DCP is required to provide regular updates on the initiative’s progress.

So how does CEIR work? Once a theft complaint is registered, the phone’s IMEI number is entered into the CEIR database, which immediately flags the device. The system locks the handset through the SIM in use and alerts the authorities. If a new SIM is inserted, CEIR again notifies the police with updated information. Officers then contact the person using the phone, informing them that it is stolen property linked to a registered case. The individual is asked to return the device to the nearest police station, either in person or, if out of state, via courier.

In cases where the stolen phone is traced outside Maharashtra, the CEIR system also assists with communication barriers. Automated messages are sent in the local language, instructing the user to hand over the device. This feature ensures stolen mobiles can be recovered seamlessly even across state borders. Police officials said this streamlined approach has made it possible to return thousands of phones in a short span of time. Authorities are optimistic that with continued focus, the campaign will bring relief to more victims of mobile theft in the coming months.