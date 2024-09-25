Mumbai Police Urges Residents to Stay Indoors Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall (See Tweet)

The Mumbai Police urged residents to stay indoors on September 25 as heavy rainfall continued to affect the city. In a post on X (formerly Twitter). "IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Mumbai and suburbs till 26th September morning. Requesting all Mumbaikars to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. #Dial100 in case of any emergencies," the police statement read.

During the evening of September 25, several areas in Mumbai recorded alarming rainfall levels, with Mankhurd experiencing the highest, followed by Ghatkopar and Vikhroli. The heavy rains have disrupted flight operations and local train services, leading to diversions and delays.

The IMD upgraded its orange alert for the city to a red alert, valid until 8:30 AM on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised residents to leave their homes only when necessary.

Additionally, the IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in isolated places within Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. An orange alert has also been issued for the coastal districts of Palghar and Sindhudurg, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.