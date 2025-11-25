Mumbai: Priest Arrested in Chembur for Dressing Kali Idol as ‘Mother Mary’

A tension erupted in Mumbai's Chembur after a priest dressed up the Goddess Kali idol, also known as Kalimata, as Mother Mary. The shocking incident came to light on Sunday, November 23, when devotees from the area visited the Kali Mata Temple, which is situated at Vashi Naka and were shocked to see the idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The unusual sight sparked tension and anger among locals in the area, prompting police action. A few devotees first noticed the unusual appearance of the Goddess idol and questioned the priest about it. The priest said that the goddess had appeared in his dream and instructed him to adorn her in the form of Mother Mary.

Shocking incident in Chembur, Mumbai: An archak has been arrested for decorating the idol of Maa Kali as Mother Mary. ⚖️



Devotees raised an alarm after noticing a Cross placed on the deity, alleging a conspiracy to mislead the faithful.



It is rare to see followers of other… pic.twitter.com/hW4JCxm9Gm — Sanatan Prabhat (@SanatanPrabhat) November 24, 2025

However, locals, Hindu groups filed a police complaint and raised objections and expressed concerns over what they viewed as an act that could potentially disturb social harmony. The accused priest identified as Ramesh was arrested by Mumbai RCF police under Section 299 of the BNS Act.