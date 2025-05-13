Mumbai: Private Photos of 18-Year-Old Woman Leaked Online, Powai Police Register Case

In a shocking incident, private photos and videos of a young woman with her former boyfriend were made viral on social media, leading to her public defamation. Following a complaint by the 18-year-old woman, the Powai police have registered a case against an unidentified person under sections of the Information Technology Act and defamation. The investigation into the case is currently underway.

The complainant, a resident of Sakinaka, is the daughter of a real estate businessman. She had created an Instagram account two years ago. On Saturday around 11 AM, obscene posts were uploaded from her account. The incident first came to light when her brother noticed the objectionable content and questioned her about it. Upon checking her account, the young woman was shocked to find some of her old photos and videos with her former boyfriend uploaded without her consent.

According to the police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, during which they had taken some private photos and videos together. However, after a breakup a few months ago, they ceased communication. Taking advantage of this, someone accessed and circulated the said content, allegedly with the intention of defaming the young woman.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the victim approached the Powai police station and lodged a complaint against an unknown person. Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant IT and defamation laws.

Police sources revealed that the investigation is ongoing, and the woman’s former boyfriend will be questioned to determine if he was involved in leaking the private material. Officials are also probing whether he shared the photos and videos with anyone else and who might have been responsible for making them viral.