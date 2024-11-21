Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 14 Injured As Tempo Hits Private Bus Near Khopoli

Fourteen people were injured when a tempo collided with a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district early Thursday morning, according to a police official. The accident occurred around 3 am while the bus, carrying 11 passengers, was en route to Mumbai from Sangola.

The official stated that the tempo, which was transporting chickens, experienced brake failure and collided with the bus from behind. As a result, the bus veered off the highway, overturned, and plunged into a 20-foot-deep ditch on the roadside. Eleven people aboard the bus, including the driver, and three occupants of the tempo sustained injuries, the official added.

The bus passengers were later rescued and treated for minor injuries at a civic-run hospital in Khopoli, where they were subsequently discharged. Meanwhile, the three tempo occupants sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at MGM Hospital in Kalamboli, near Panvel. The Khopoli police are investigating the incident, the official confirmed.

