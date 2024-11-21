Jharkhand Bus Accident: 7 Killed, Several Injured as Vehicle Overturns in Hazaribag (Watch Video)

Hazaribag , Jharkhand (November 21, 2024): At least seven people were killed, and several others injured when a bus overturned in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Thursday.

Jharkhand: A bus from Kolkata to Patna overturned in HazariBagh, killing 7 and injuring over a dozen pic.twitter.com/gh8nLDrm8M — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2024

The accident occurred near the Gorhar police station area, about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, as the bus overturned while negotiating a turn.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Seven deaths have been confirmed so far. Some more people may be trapped in the bus,” Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI.