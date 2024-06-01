Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Vehicular Jams at Borghat Near Amrutanjan Bridge

Traffic jams were reported on the Mumbai Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway on Saturday, June 1. Due to the weekend and summer holidays, vehicle numbers have increased, leading to slow traffic movement of about 40 and 45 kilometres near Amrutanjan Bridge.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: 534 Trains Cancelled on Central Line, Mumbai University Postpones Two Exams.

Long queues of vehicles were also reported at Borghat near Khopoli in Maharashtra. Mumbai Traffic Police, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Due to BMC work, Mankhurd T Junction Slip Road Southbound traffic is moving slowly. Movement is Slow at Mankhurd T Junction Slip Road, Southbound due to BMC Work."

Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Watch: Traffic jams at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway. Increased vehicle numbers are causing slow traffic between km 40 and 45 near Amrutanjan Bridge pic.twitter.com/kDePKoRux0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2024

It is also said that Mumbai's southbound traffic movement is slow near the Nesco compound in Goregaon due to the exhibition. "Traffic Movement is Slow At Nesco South Bound Due to Exhibition," added Mumbai Traffic Police.