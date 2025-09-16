Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway to Remain Shut for One Hour Today; Check Timings

Due to the installation of a feeder near the Bhatan tunnel, the transmission line across the Mumbai-Pune express, by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway will be shut for one hour Today, September 16.

As per the information, vehicular traffic movement on both the carriageways of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be closed from 2 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon. As per Motiram Rakh, deputy engineer of MSEDCL, said that the installation of the feeder and transmission line will be done across the expressway between 9.600 kms and 9.700 kms near Kon village taluka.

The vehicular traffic has been diverted to the alternate route for smooth travelling between Mumbai and Pune. All types of vehicles going from Mumbai towards Pune along the expressway will be diverted from Kalamboli Circle to head towards JNPT road to reach D-Point at Palaspe junction along National Highway (NH-48).

Motorists can also take the Khalapur toll plaza route at 32.200 kms and at Magic Point at 41.200 kms. Vehicles going from Pune towards Mumbai along the expressway will be diverted from the Shedung exit to connect the Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48) at Khopoli exit, from where the motorists can travel ahead to their respective destinations, according to The Times of India.