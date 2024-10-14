Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms in City, Issues Yellow Alert for Thane and Palghar

On Sunday evening, parts of Mumbai experienced moderate rainfall, marking the onset of the southwest monsoon's withdrawal. According to the Mumbai Centre of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorms in parts of the city on Monday, particularly towards the evening or night. Some areas of the metropolis witnessed light to moderate showers on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, and Nashik districts, warning of possible thunderstorms with lightning, followed by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in isolated areas. The rest of the state's districts are expected to receive light rains, according to the forecast.

An official from the IMD’s regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai stated that the city will experience intermittent light rainfall over the next few days. Meanwhile, residents in affected areas across Maharashtra have been advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions, as the shifting monsoon pattern continues to create unstable weather conditions in the region.