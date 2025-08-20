Mumbai Rains: 17-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted After Coming in Contact With Live Wire in Bhandup; Disturbing Video Emerges

Mumbai Rain News: A 17-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while walking through floodwaters in Bhandup during heavy rain on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The victim was identified as Deepak Pillai, a resident of Pannalal Compound. He was walking home along LBS Marg when he came in contact with an exposed high-tension wire belonging to MahaVitaran (MSEDCL).

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

According to the reports, Pillai was wearing headphones and listening to music. Residents tried to warn him, but he could not hear them. CCTV footage shows him walking through a flooded road while holding an umbrella. Seconds later, he slipped, touched the submerged wire and collapsed.

Read Also | Mumbai Rains: Youth Swept Away in Overflowing Mithi River in Powai Amid Heavy Downpour; Video Surfaces

Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded intense rain in the last 21 hours. Vikhroli logged the highest rainfall at 223.5 mm, followed by Santacruz with 206.6 mm. Byculla, Juhu, Bandra and Colaba recorded between 100 mm and 184 mm. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that between 8 a.m. on Aug. 19 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 20, the eastern suburbs received 159.66 mm of rainfall and the western suburbs 150.60 mm. Light showers continued across the city in the morning hours.

Heavy rain claims lives across Maharashtra

Heavy rain and flooding have killed six people in Maharashtra over the past 24 hours, according to the Disaster Management Department. Five others remain missing in Nanded district. One death was reported in Beed and another in Mumbai, where three people were also injured. Four deaths and five missing persons were reported in Nanded.

The India Meteorological Department placed Raigad and Pune ghat regions under a red alert for the next 24 hours. An orange alert was issued for Nandurbar, Nashik ghat, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Satara ghat, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur ghat areas.

(With inputs from agencies)