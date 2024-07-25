Mumbai Rains: Air India Issues Travel Advisory To Passengers Amid Heavy Deluge In City

In light of the relentless monsoon downpour engulfing Mumbai, travelers flying to and from the city are urged to exercise caution and plan ahead. Air India have issued a crucial update, foreseeing potential disruptions in flight schedules due to heavy rains affecting operations.

Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement reads official statement. To mitigate inconveniences caused by these weather-related challenges, all passengers are strongly advised to stay informed about the latest flight statuses. This can be conveniently checked via the airport's official website or through the designated flight status checker.

#ImportantUpdate: Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement.



Please check flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here:… — Air India (@airindia) July 25, 2024

The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters. Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai area, started overflowing at around 3:50 am on Thursday as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The Mithi River is also flowing over danger mark. According to the India Meteorological Department, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, the Santacruz observatory, which serves as the city's baseline weather station, recorded 68.1 mm of rain. The Colaba observatory registered 62.5 mm during the same period. Thane, a neighbouring district, received a substantial 120.4 mm of rainfall.