Mumbai Rains: BMC Calls on Citizens and Public Representatives to Help Prevent Monsoon Flooding

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will seek assistance from public representatives and citizens to prevent floating materials from entering drains, which can choke them and result in flooding. Additionally, the civic body will install trash brooms at narrow drains across the city.During a review meeting on the status of overall desilting work as part of monsoon preparation, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani directed assistant commissioners to engage with local citizens and public representatives to seek their cooperation. “Trash brooms will be used at narrow drains to prevent choking and flooding,” said a senior civic official. He added that, besides preventing flooding, this measure will help collect garbage like thermocol, plastic, and other waste materials from water bodies.

Meanwhile, the civic chief directed deputy municipal commissioners and assistant municipal commissioners to inspect desilting works in their respective areas twice daily. According to the order, both the DMC and AMC of each zone should visit the desilting sites every morning and evening. Additionally, preventive measures should be taken to expedite water drainage by focusing on areas prone to water accumulation, ensuring the safety of Mumbai's citizens during the monsoon.

“As part of the pre-monsoon works, the desilting of large and small drains across the city, including the eastern and western suburbs, is expected to be completed as per the planned schedule,” said a senior civic official. The final deadline for completing desilting work is June 5, 2024, before the onset of the monsoon, in coordination with various agencies, including the Railways and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The pre-monsoon measures include desilting drains, widening drains, and cleaning culverts under railway tracks and other locations. Inspection of culvert cleaning work, including the removal of silt from different drains in and adjacent to railway areas, should be done in coordination with the railway administration. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also directed that pumps be installed at various locations to collect rainwater. Preventive measures should be taken to prevent water accumulation in Mumbai and ensure quick drainage.