Mumbai Rains: BMC Implements Safety Nets in Hilly Areas to Prevent Landslides

To prevent landslides in hilly areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken the installation of safety nets. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Hanuman Tekdi area of Asalfa Village in Ghatkopar to inspect the safety nets being installed on the hill and other protective measures.

There have been instances of landslides during the monsoon in the past, and the current measures aim to protect the lives of residents. Chief Minister Shinde stated that during a previous meeting with municipal officials, he had instructed them to survey landslide-prone areas in Mumbai. According to the survey, there are a total of 31 landslide-prone areas in Mumbai. On June 26, he inspected the ongoing installation of safety nets at Hanuman Tekdi in Asalfa Village. “This work is being carried out using very advanced methods and Swiss technology. The nets are being installed securely eight meters deep into the rock, enhancing safety. This work is underway at all 31 locations in Mumbai, aiming to prevent any landslide incidents. We want to make Mumbai free from landslide incidents, and efforts are ongoing in this direction,” he informed.

He mentioned that in 2001, a landslide at Hanuman Tekdi resulted in the unfortunate death of 72 people. “Our efforts are focused on ensuring that such incidents do not occur anywhere in Mumbai. Similar to the safety nets installed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, they are being installed here as well, providing greater safety for the residents,” he said.

He added that safety nets are being installed on the hills to prevent any risk to lives, and as the Chief Minister, it is his responsibility to ensure safety. "This is a people's government. Thousands of families live here, and we are expected to take care of their safety,” he added.

Shinde emphasized that protecting the lives of residents in landslide-prone areas by installing safety nets is a priority of the government. “Our goal is to make Mumbai free from landslide incidents. We will form policies regarding dangerous buildings with the cooperation of MHADA, the municipal corporation, MIDC, and other government agencies,” stated Shinde. He also mentioned that it is their priority to bring back Mumbai residents who have moved out to their rightful homes. Mumbai city and its suburbs, including regions near Kurla, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Saki Naka, and Antop Hill, have numerous hilly areas. Landslides in these locations often affect nearby slum pockets, causing casualties and injuries.