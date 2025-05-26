Mumbai Rains Break 107-Year Record: Red Alert Issued as Heavy Showers Disrupt Trains and Flights

Mumbai and neighboring districts of Thane and Raigad in Maharashtra have been placed under a red alert after record-breaking rainfall inundated the city in the last 24 hours. The torrential downpour, marking the earliest arrival of the monsoon in over two decades, caused widespread disruption across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai received the highest rainfall for the month of May in 107 years, shattering all previous records. The early onset of the monsoon, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, brought with it relentless showers that flooded roads, disrupted flight operations, and delayed local train services across all three major lines—Central, Western, and Harbour.

Several low-lying areas including Kurla, Sion, Dadar, and Parel were severely affected, with visuals showing vehicles navigating through knee-deep water and pedestrians wading across submerged streets. One of the most striking visuals emerged from the Worli underground metro station, which was inundated by floodwater. Water levels reached the station gates and even the platforms, threatening to breach into the metro system. Flight schedules at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also impacted, with delays reported due to reduced visibility and waterlogged runways. Local train services, a lifeline for the city, were running behind schedule as water accumulation on the tracks hampered normal operations.

In response to the developing situation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a review meeting in Thane, coordinating with disaster management officials to assess preparedness and mobilize emergency response teams. Earlier on Monday, the IMD had warned of intense thunderstorm activity across Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph at isolated locations over the next few hours. With the red alert in place, authorities are urging residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and to follow safety advisories as the city braces for more rain.