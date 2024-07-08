Mumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Chairs High-Level Meet, Directs All Emergency Agencies To Be on High Alert

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Monday morning, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a crucial high-level meeting to assess the state's response. He issued directives for all emergency agencies to remain on heightened alert amidst the inclement weather conditions.

#WATCH | On Mumbai rains, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert. Traffic is running on Eastern and Western… pic.twitter.com/N7Ai24PwyA — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

In a message on social media platform X, CM Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains, saying, "There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon."

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added in his post.

Also Read| Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for July 9 as Financial Capital Expected to Receive Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, predicting very heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. Monday morning saw Mumbai heavily affected, causing traffic jams and waterlogging. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Colaba recorded 83.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm over the past 24 hours. Overall, Mumbai received 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 percent of its average annual precipitation for this period.