Mumbai Rains: First Spell Brings Heavy Rain, Floods, and Criticism from Citizens

Mumbai: The first spell of monsoon, which arrived on Sunday, wreaked havoc on Mumbaikars. Most parts of south Mumbai and central Mumbai, especially on Sunday night, crossed the 100-mm mark, leaving residents reeling, while on Monday, the rains turned their backs on Mumbai throughout the day. Heavy rains lashed adjoining areas, including Dadar, Parel, Worli, and Marine Lines, after 9 pm on Sunday.

The rain continued till 12.30 am amid thunder. Though the rains have subsided since then, Mumbai was cloudy throughout the day on Monday. However, Mumbaikars were left in a quandary as the rains turned their backs. Low-lying areas of markets in South Mumbai, including Byculla railway station, Dadar, and Parel, were waterlogged. Even in the suburbs, Mumbaikars who had come out of their homes were left devastated by the rains that hit Kurla and adjoining areas. On Monday, the monsoon reached Dahanu, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and adjoining districts of the state.

Garbage washed away

Before the onset of monsoon, garbage from drains along the road on Kamani Marg in Kurla was dumped on the footpath. Most of the garbage was washed away after the rains on Sunday night. The area was waterlogged.

"In the very first rain, Mumbai witnessed a Pune-like flood-like situation. In such a situation, where are the rest of the authorities, including the municipal corporation, which is in charge of Mumbai? While setting up infrastructure, their implementation also needs to be addressed. However, it is lacking." - Aaditya Thackeray, MLA

"There has been corruption and negligence in pre-monsoon activities in Mumbai. It's not being addressed. The first spell of rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas in many places. Citizens suffered. All the claims made by the ruling party about pre-monsoon preparations have been foiled." - Varsha Gaikwad, MP