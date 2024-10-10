Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Lightning and Thunderstorms Hit City and Surrounding Areas; Waterlogging Reported (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 10, 2024): Unexpected heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning struck Mumbai and neighboring areas like Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, disrupting Navratri celebrations in the city. The unseasonal weather led to traffic congestion, waterlogging, and power outages in some areas.

Social media was flooded with videos and photos of the heavy rainfall, which caused inconvenience to many residents.

Scenes across Mumbai⚡️⚡️



One of the most violent Widespread Thunderstorm! Look how dangerous this is!🚨

One of the most violent Widespread Thunderstorm! Look how dangerous this is! Explains why one should be indoors at such time!

Don't go out in this weather, stay at home and stay safe. Very very Heavy Rains in Central Mumbai

Don't go out in this weather, stay at home and stay safe. Very very Heavy Rains in Central Mumbai

The rainfall has disrupted daily life, with water starting to accumulate in low-lying areas. In light of the rain, Mumbai police have urged citizens to exercise caution. In a post, they stated, "In view of thunderstorm & heavy rain across Mumbai city & suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid moving out of their houses unless necessary. Dial 100 or 112 in case of emergency."

In view of thunderstorm & heavy rain across Mumbai city & suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid moving out of their houses unless necessary. Dial 100 or 112 in case of emergency.

The Regional Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert today for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and surrounding areas. Following this alert, rainfall began in Mumbai and the nearby regions from the evening. The forecast indicates a possibility of moderate rainfall in Mumbai and some locations over the next 3-4 hours. Areas such as Thane-Mulund, Mulund-Kurla-Ghatkopar, Dadar, Worli, Andheri-Bandra, Bandra-Dadar, BKC, and Borivali-Andheri may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Friday, October 11.