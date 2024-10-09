Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From October Heat, More Rain Expected in Next 3–4 Hours; Orange Alert Issued

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2024 04:43 PM2024-10-09T16:43:46+5:302024-10-09T16:44:49+5:30

A fresh spell of rain hit Mumbai and surrounding areas on Wednesday evening, providing some respite from the October ...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From October Heat, More Rain Expected in Next 3–4 Hours; Orange Alert Issued | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From October Heat, More Rain Expected in Next 3–4 Hours; Orange Alert Issued

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From October Heat, More Rain Expected in Next 3–4 Hours; Orange Alert Issued

A fresh spell of rain hit Mumbai and surrounding areas on Wednesday evening, providing some respite from the October heat. The city had recently experienced heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging and disruptions to rail and metro services. After a brief period of rising temperatures, the weather has shifted once again, with rain affecting Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Raigad, and nearby regions. Individual forecasters are predicting more rain in the coming hours, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai, Colaba, Thane, and surrounding areas.

Raigad Reserve and Alibag have been placed under a red alert, with forecasts predicting heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, other nearby areas are expected to experience moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers over the next 3-4 hours.

Also Read| Mumbai Heat: City Swelters as Temperatures Soar Above 36°C for Second Consecutive Day.

In Mumbai today, October 9, 2024, the temperature is currently 29°C, with the forecast predicting a range between 27°C and 35°C. Humidity levels are at 79%, accompanied by a wind speed of 16 km/h. The sun will rise at 6:30 AM and set at 6:20 PM. For Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mumbai is expected to see temperatures between 27.22°C and 29.38°C, with humidity reaching 74%.
 

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai RainsMumbai NewsMumbai Rain UpdateRain News