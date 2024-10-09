Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From October Heat, More Rain Expected in Next 3–4 Hours; Orange Alert Issued

A fresh spell of rain hit Mumbai and surrounding areas on Wednesday evening, providing some respite from the October heat. The city had recently experienced heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging and disruptions to rail and metro services. After a brief period of rising temperatures, the weather has shifted once again, with rain affecting Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Raigad, and nearby regions. Individual forecasters are predicting more rain in the coming hours, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai, Colaba, Thane, and surrounding areas.

THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane & Mumbai Suburban ⚠️⚠️



Next 2 hours a lot of heavy to intense rain spells expected!



Areas particularly Panvel, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, Airoli, Ghansoli, Thane, Mulund,Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur will be on the spotlight for… https://t.co/iYGsr6FvYMpic.twitter.com/cHwGRvgi77 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 9, 2024

Raigad Reserve and Alibag have been placed under a red alert, with forecasts predicting heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, other nearby areas are expected to experience moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers over the next 3-4 hours.

In Mumbai today, October 9, 2024, the temperature is currently 29°C, with the forecast predicting a range between 27°C and 35°C. Humidity levels are at 79%, accompanied by a wind speed of 16 km/h. The sun will rise at 6:30 AM and set at 6:20 PM. For Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mumbai is expected to see temperatures between 27.22°C and 29.38°C, with humidity reaching 74%.

