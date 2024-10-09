Mumbai Heat: City Swelters as Temperatures Soar Above 36°C for Second Consecutive Day

Residents of Mumbai experienced another day of sweltering heat on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the high temperatures to easterly winds but forecasted a drop in temperatures in the coming days, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain. In neighboring Thane and Raigad districts, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures recorded at the IMD's Santacruz observatory soared to 36.4 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of over three degrees above normal, while the Colaba coastal station registered 33.4 degrees. This increase follows a day when temperatures in the suburbs reached 36.5 degrees.

The rising temperatures–amid the absence of showers–is not unprecedented and is a common phenomenon typical to October. Data procured from the IMD show that the hottest October day in a decade had been logged at 38.6 degrees in 2015, Indian Express reported.

