Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Heavy Rainfall Likely Today in City and Suburbs

Mumbaikars woke up with cloudy skies and heavy showers on Saturday morning, September 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs today, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h at isolated places.

Also Read | Maha govt asks officials to be prepared in view of possible heavy rainfall from Sep 27 to 29.

The Island city to experience more rain for the next two days as IMD's orange alert to continue until Monday (September 29). The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal has intensified further, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra for next 48 hours.

26/9, 12.30 night, #Depression over NW & adjoining WC BoB off the coast of South Odisha & North of Andhra Pradesh.

Very likely to move westwards.

Pl see IMD's forecast & alerts for rainfall in #Maharashtra next 3,4 days pic.twitter.com/auoIXiqiVg — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 26, 2025

Former IMD scientist KS Hosalikar said a depression formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. This depression is expected to move westwards towards land.

Visuals From Marine Drive

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of the city pic.twitter.com/av38SsvfUh — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD in Mumbai warned thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marahtwada. Furthermore, the centre forecasted sa similar weather pattern for districts of Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.