Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Similar alerts have been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from P D'Mello Road. pic.twitter.com/0riEonQvrA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the next 48 hours, potentially causing waterlogging as rain is expected to be consistently moderate to heavy for at least the next 24-36 hours. Western suburbs from Dadar, Worli, and Bandra will experience the most rainfall, with interior MMR also expected to receive heavy rain.

Due to the alignment of westerly winds with high humidity hitting the Konkan coast, Mumbai is expected to witness heavy rains, which will also continue into next week.