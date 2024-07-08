Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for City, Expecting Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations.

Additionally, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara are now under a red alert. According to the latest satellite observations at 6:15 pm, South Mumbai is expected to experience intense rainfall in the next 3 to 4 hours.

On Monday, Mumbai experienced heavy and continuous rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging in various areas. Roads were inundated, railway tracks submerged, and flight operations halted due to low visibility on runways.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a review of the flood situation both in Mumbai and across the state. The IMD has predicted more showers for the financial capital over the next 24 hours. Issuing an orange alert, the Met Department forecasts very heavy rainfall for Mumbai.

