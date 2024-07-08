Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune; Orange Alert for Thane, and Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Additionally, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara are now under a red alert. According to the latest satellite observations at 6:15 pm, South Mumbai is expected to experience intense rainfall in the next 3 to 4 hours.

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the past 24 hours, causing widespread waterlogging and disrupting suburban train services. Some parts of the city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall within a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Control Room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the situation. He stated that all government machinery is on alert for the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai for Monday. “The State Disaster Control Department, BMC, and Railway administration are working together to provide relief to Mumbaikars. Since last night (July 7, 2024), there has been heavy rainfall of 267 to 300 mm in Mumbai,” said Shinde. He assured that the top priority is to assist citizens, and all systems are on 24-hour alert mode.