Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert Till September 30, Authorities Warn of Urban Flooding and Landslides

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts from September 28 to September 30, warning of continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall. Authorities have raised concerns about potential urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas. The state government has urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from flood-prone zones. Citizens have also been advised to follow safety guidelines and limit outdoor movement wherever possible. With rain intensifying across the region, officials stressed that the coming days will be crucial in managing risks and ensuring public safety.

The Maharashtra government has released a public advisory emphasizing preparedness and caution. Districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to be most affected by the upcoming spell. Authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert, take steps to prevent landslides in hilly areas, and be ready for flash floods. Emergency control rooms have been directed to function round the clock, while rivers across the region will be closely monitored. Citizens have been asked to cooperate with officials and remain alert to avoid mishaps during the period of heavy rainfall.

To minimize the impact of the rains, district administrations have begun implementing preventive measures. Pumps are being deployed in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging, while inspections of older or weak buildings are underway to avoid collapses. Officials are regularly checking water levels in small and medium-sized dams in Konkan and catchment zones to prepare for any emergency. Repair squads have been kept on standby to address road blockages or electricity failures. At the same time, people are being kept updated about rainfall patterns and safety measures through SMS alerts, social media, and local television news channels.

Meanwhile, the drought-prone Marathwada region is witnessing heavy rainfall, bringing a different set of challenges. Light to moderate showers are forecast until September 29, but on Saturday, several districts recorded intense downpours. Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts reported more than 65 mm of rain within a single day. Gangakhed in Parbhani district received 143 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, causing roads and bridges to flood. The relentless rain disrupted daily life in multiple areas, with traffic movement halted and several villages submerged, making it difficult for local residents to travel and access essential services.

Since September 20, persistent rains and overflowing rivers have caused significant damage across Marathwada. At least nine people have died as a result of weather-related incidents, while agricultural lands spanning thousands of acres have been ruined by floodwaters. The region, which includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv, has seen massive crop losses. Farmers are facing severe financial strain as fields of standing crops have been destroyed. Authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage and preparing relief measures, but the continuous rains have already left many rural families in a state of deep distress.