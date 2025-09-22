Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City and Neighbouring Districts, Including Palghar and Thane

Mumbaikars woke up with wet weather and cloudy skies on the first day of the week on Monday, September 22, as heavy rainfall lashed the city and neighbouring districts, including Thane and Palghar. The Regional Meteorological Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai, issued yellow alert for city and forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

IMD issued a yellow alert for the regions of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday, expecting thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds. According to the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain till the first week of October, before the withdrawal forecasted to commence on October 8.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, Light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 21, 2025

Also Read | Excessive rain in September wipes out Kharif crops in Marathwada.

With 8 days remaining for the conclusion of September 2025, the Santacruz operatory of IMD has already recorded 393 mm of rains, exceeding the monthly average of 383.5 mm. The water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has reached almost full capacity.

The total water stock until September 20, 2025 in the seven lakes which supply water to Mumbai is 14.42 lakh million litres or 99.67%. Colaba and Santacruz observatories of IMD have reported 1,910 mm and 2,891.8 mm rainfall.