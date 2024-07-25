Mumbai Rains: IndiGo and SpiceJet Issue Alerts as Flights Delayed and Cancelled

Mumbai is experiencing continuous and heavy rainfall, which has significantly disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In response, major airlines have issued advisories to passengers.

IndiGo reported that the ongoing rains are causing intermittent delays in their flight schedules. The low-cost carrier is working to provide real-time updates to passengers and recommends checking flight status before traveling to the airport.



#6ETravelAdvisory: Ongoing heavy rains and air traffic congestion in #Mumbai continue to impact flights. Stay updated on your flight status at https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. For any immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 25, 2024

Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status, said SpiceJet in a Twitter post.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 25, 2024

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds caused poor visibility, leading to a temporary suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. Operations resumed about 20 minutes later, once visibility improved to 1000 meters and the Runway Visual Range (RVR) reached 1200 meters at 10:55 am.