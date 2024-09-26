Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Bus Services Resume After Severe Downpour Disrupts City

Despite being battered by torrential rains last night, Mumbai's bus services remain operational, ensuring essential transport for residents. Visuals from Bandra Bus Stand show commuters navigating the wet conditions, with buses maintaining their schedules despite the adverse weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the day. Authorities are implementing measures to guarantee passenger safety and the uninterrupted functioning of services amid the downpour.

On Wednesday, heavy rain inundated low-lying areas, disrupted local train services, and forced the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai and nearby districts including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, lasting until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26.

In response to the extreme rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges for Thursday. Mumbai Police have urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible to ensure safety.