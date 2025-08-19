Mumbai Rains: Long-Distance Trains Delayed Up to an Hour and Local Train Services Affected Due to Waterlogging on Western Railway Line

Train services on the Western Railway (WR) network faced disruptions on Tuesday due to heavy rains and waterlogging at key stations, including Nalasopara (NSP) and Vasai Road (BSR). The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Western Railway, issued a passenger advisory stating that several long-distance trains departing from Bandra Terminus, Dadar, and Mumbai Central were delayed by up to an hour. According to the official update, the affected trains include Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Express (scheduled departure 12:45 hrs, delayed by one hour), Bandra Terminus–Jodhpur Express (scheduled 13:25 hrs, delayed by one hour), Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Express (scheduled 14:05 hrs and 14:30 hrs, delayed by 30 minutes each), Bandra Terminus–Bandikui Express (scheduled 14:40 hrs, delayed by 30 minutes), Dadar–Bhagat-ki-Kothi Express (scheduled 15:00 hrs, delayed by 30 minutes), and Dadar–Bhuj Express (scheduled 15:15 hrs, delayed by 30 minutes). Western Railway has urged passengers to take note of the revised timings, adding that the inconvenience caused is regretted.

⏰Attention passengers,

The following platform return trains are likely to be delayed due to waterlogging at Nalasopara (NSP) and Vasai Road (BSR):



12965 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj (JCO 19.08.25) – Scheduled Departure: 12:45 hrs – Expected Delay: 01:00 hr



12480 Bandra Terminus –… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 19, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Local Trains on Harbour Line Running Late, Services on Western Line Now Operational; High Tides Hit Gateway of India (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, local train services on the Western Line also experienced delays. Western Railway confirmed that all suburban lines between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, as well as Harbour line services, are operational but running late by 10–15 minutes. Earlier in the day, services between Virar and Vasai were briefly suspended due to waterlogging before being restored. Despite the heavy downpour, trains between Borivali and Churchgate continued to operate, though behind schedule as precautionary measures were taken owing to flooded tracks and reduced visibility.

