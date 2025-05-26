Mumbai Rains: Metro Line 3 Services Halted Between Atre Chowk and Worli Due to Waterlogging (Watch Video)

Mumbai Metro services were temporarily suspended on Monday between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli after heavy rainfall led to flooding at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) cited safety concerns as the reason for halting services along the affected stretch of the Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR underground corridor. In a statement, the MMRC said the flooding occurred due to water seepage at an under-construction entry/exit structure located along Dr. Annie Besant Road. "Due to the sudden and intense rainfall today, water seepage was reported at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atre Chowk station. The incident occurred when the RCC (reinforced cement concrete) water-retaining wall collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility line," the statement read.

Authorities assured commuters that train services between Aarey JVLR and Worli remain operational and unaffected. The flooding incident has raised questions over the construction quality and monsoon preparedness of the metro infrastructure.

Video: Mumbai metro station flooded as water gushes inside amid heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/NGvD9YFBCL — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 26, 2025

The Acharya Atre Chowk station, part of the recently extended Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk line inaugurated on May 9, has come under scrutiny following the flooding. Worli MLA Aditya Thackeray visited the site and criticized what he called the “shoddy execution” of the project. “If the station was still under construction, why was it opened to the public in such haste?” Thackeray questioned. He also expressed concern over the administration’s lack of preparedness for Mumbai's notorious monsoon season. The MMRC said restoration work is underway, and services will resume on the affected route after thorough safety inspections are completed.For Mumbai rains, the IMD has warned residents to take precautions while moving out as heavy rains are expected to continue till May 30. Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have relayed relief efforts across the state. The Mumbai monsoon mayhem also brings great damage and loss to crops and agriculture surrounding Pune, which experienced brief sunny skies earlier today.